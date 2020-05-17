Head to Head Survey: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) & Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OFS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.3%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.8%. OFS Capital pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and Portman Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $52.52 million 1.04 $9.55 million $1.43 2.86 Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 1.86 -$12.50 million $0.08 13.75

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. OFS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OFS Capital and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

OFS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.05%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital -49.65% 10.73% 3.51% Portman Ridge Finance -107.68% 5.90% 2.70%

Summary

OFS Capital beats Portman Ridge Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.