Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Cap of $50.98 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00058537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Horizen has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00475926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00095409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,083,900 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Graviex, COSS, Bittrex, OKEx, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

