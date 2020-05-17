HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €51.60 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €46.30 and a 200 day moving average of €53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €32.65 ($37.97) and a 12-month high of €66.10 ($76.86).

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

