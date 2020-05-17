HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.74% and a negative net margin of 100.48%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

