ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading Up 9.9% on Insider Buying Activity

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $57.73 and last traded at $57.58, approximately 288,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 138,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Specifically, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICF International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 6,084.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

