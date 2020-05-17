Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $53,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $155.68 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

