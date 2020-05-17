Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $96.12 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

