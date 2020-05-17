ING Groep NV Acquires New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

EFX stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

