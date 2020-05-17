ING Groep NV Buys 15,627 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

