ING Groep NV Buys New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

