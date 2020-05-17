ING Groep NV Buys New Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $180.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

