ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 76.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

