ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.