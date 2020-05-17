ING Groep NV Has $231,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,479 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

