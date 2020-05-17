ING Groep NV Has $240,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,496 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

