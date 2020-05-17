ING Groep NV Has $246,000 Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,592. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $97.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

