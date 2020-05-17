ING Groep NV Has $256,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

