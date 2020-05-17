ING Groep NV Has $305,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,423 shares of company stock worth $7,393,139 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $698.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $697.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

