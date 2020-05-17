ING Groep NV Has $362,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of PPG opened at $86.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

