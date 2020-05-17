ING Groep NV Has $4.41 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75,234 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

