ING Groep NV Invests $231,000 in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.73 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

