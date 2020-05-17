ING Groep NV Makes New $248,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $335.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

