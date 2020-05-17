ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

