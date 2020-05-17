ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $5,640,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

PH stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

