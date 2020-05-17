ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $101,189,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,445,000 after buying an additional 1,114,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

