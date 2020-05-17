ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 3,317 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

