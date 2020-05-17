ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

NYSE:AJG opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

