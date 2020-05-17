ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.