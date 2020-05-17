ING Groep NV Sells 10,652 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,036,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.