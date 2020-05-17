ING Groep NV Sells 13,647 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 91.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 67,830 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 158.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 506,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Marriott International by 15.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,050,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 142,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

