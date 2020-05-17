ING Groep NV Sells 14,867 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fortive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 901,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fortive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 526,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,387 shares of company stock worth $10,862,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $55.25 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.