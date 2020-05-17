ING Groep NV Sells 16,087 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:O opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

