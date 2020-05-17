ING Groep NV Sells 16,822 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

TEL opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

