ING Groep NV Sells 20,223 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.