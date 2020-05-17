ING Groep NV Sells 38,803 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,803 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $28.46 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.