ING Groep NV Sells 40,989 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

CTVA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

