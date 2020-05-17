ING Groep NV Sells 6,633 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 88,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.05.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

