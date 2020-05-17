ING Groep NV Sells 7,641 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after acquiring an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after acquiring an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.