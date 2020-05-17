ING Groep NV Sells 8,428 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.45, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

