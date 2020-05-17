ING Groep NV Sells 951 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.