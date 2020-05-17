ING Groep NV Sells 9,656 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

