ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

