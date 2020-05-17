Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) SVP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $11,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

