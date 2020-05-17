Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Purchases $14,550.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO James M. Ford acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $12.73 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 316.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

