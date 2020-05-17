Insider Buying: F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Acquires $12,200.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,890.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FNB stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

