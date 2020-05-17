Insider Buying: Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Purchases $15,380.00 in Stock

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Gragg E. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $15,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $326,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $15.77 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $677.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

