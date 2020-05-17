Insider Buying: NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Purchases $13,000.00 in Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,677,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,190.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,430.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

