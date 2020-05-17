Insider Selling: Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) CFO Sells $11,174.94 in Stock

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) CFO Kelyn Brannon sold 1,629 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $11,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASUR opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Asure Software Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

