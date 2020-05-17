Insider Selling: Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $10,233.00 in Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Nicolaos G. Alexopoulos sold 5,685 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $10,233.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WATT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Energous Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 159.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energous by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

