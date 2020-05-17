Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $50,109.54 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $50,109.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,045 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $15,277.90.

On Friday, May 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72.

RUN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

